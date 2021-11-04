Delhi's Gazipur flower market witnesses huge rush on Diwali

The Gazipur flower market witnessed a huge rush on the occasion of Diwali.

"Despite the pandemic, many people are coming to the market", said Tinku, a shopkeeper.

"However, due to the pandemic, the rate of flowers has increased as compared to last year and the crowd is also less than previous years," Tinku added.

Diwali is observed on the 15th day of Kartik, the holiest month in the Hindu lunar calendar and it is believed that on this day Lord Rama (the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu) returned from a 14-year-long exile during which he fought and won a battle against the demon king Ravan.

People celebrate the festival by decorating their houses, exchanging gifts, and offering prayers in order to commemorate the "victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance."

( With inputs from ANI )

