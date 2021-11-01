Dengue case in Delhi sees a rise, 1537 people infected and 6 die

In the last few days, the number of dengue and malaria patients in the capital Delhi has been increasing rapidly. At the same time, the death toll has risen further, raising concerns. Dengue has claimed five lives in the last week, bringing the death toll in Delhi from one to six. The number of new dengue patients also rose to 531 last week. Since then the total number of patients has gone up to 1537. Chikungunya patients, including dengue and malaria, are also on the rise.

In Delhi, the number of malaria patients and chikungunya patients has increased from 73 to 81. That means eight new patients with Chikungunya have come forward. With the rapidly increasing number of patients suffering from dengue, malaria and chikungunya, the situation is now becoming alarming. A total of 1,537 dengue patients have been registered in Delhi so far, according to figures released by the Delhi Municipal Corporation on Monday. Admission of patients has been very fast in the last week. This means that in the last one week, 531 new cases of dengue have been detected within the boundaries of New Delhi Municipal Council, Delhi Cantonment Board and Airport Authority of India, apart from three Municipal Corporations. It has also been reported that 5 people have died due to dengue.

The central government has been alerted to the deteriorating situation caused by dengue in the capital Delhi. It is learned that the Union Health Ministry has decided to send a team of experts to help the affected states. On Monday, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya took stock of the dengue situation in the capital. In the meantime, emphasis has been laid on coordination between the Central and State Governments.

The Union Ministry of Health has decided that the identification and caseload information of the states affected by dengue will be collected. The central government also plans to send a team of experts to control the situation in the states. At Monday's meeting, the Center and the state governments were asked to work together on a plan. Health Minister Mandaviya has called for speeding up the test.