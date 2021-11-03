Dengue cases escalating but no increase in number of severe cases, says AIIMS professor

Amid rising cases of dengue being reported in the national capital, there is no increase in the number of severe cases according to Dr Naval K. Vikram, Professor, Metabolic Research Group of the Department of Medicine at the All India Medical Institute of Science (AIIMS).

Speaking to ANI, Dr Vikram said, "Following lockdown the cases of dengue did not escalate last year but this time we do not have such restrictions. Moreover, it rained so much this season paving the way for vector-borne diseases. Cases are escalating but there is no increase in the number of severe cases. People who are being admitted are having mild to moderate symptoms, in rare cases severe too but not with warning signs."

Dr Vikram stated that Dengue can affect the heart, liver and brain and it does not differentiate between age groups, adding that people infected with Dengue are also reporting multiple organ troubles.

"The variants of vector-borne diseases also change. Dengue has four types. This year cases of the new strain of Dengue, Den-2 is on a rise. Cases of internal bleeding have also been reported. Apart from dengue, malaria, chikungunya, scrub typhus cases are also being reported but surely dengue cases have outnumbered cases of other vector-borne diseases in the national capital," said Dr Vikram.

Meanwhile, around 30 people have died so far this year in Kerala's capital city Thiruvananthapuram due to mosquito-borne diseases, informed District Medical Officer KS Shinu.

He stated that the district is reporting a high number of Zika virus cases among other vector-borne diseases including chicken guinea, dengue and leptospirosis virus.

Shinu stated that the district is rigorously conducting anti-mosquito activities.

Shinu while speaking tosaid, "Zika virus cases have outnumbered dengue cases in Thiruvananthapuram. The district is also reporting cases of Dengue, chicken guinea and leptospirosis virus. 30 lives have been lost so far in the district due to mosquito-borne diseases. anti-mosquito activities are being extensively conducted."

The district medical officer further said, "In Thiruvananthapuram, during the pandemic, most of the houses were turned into indoor gardens. This helped the mosquitoes get a breeding ground. We have appealed to the people to keep in mind that not most beds are available in hospitals due to COVID. Severe cases may prove to be fatal so people need to be very careful."

In Kanpur, 36 cases of Zika virus have been reported so far this year, informed Kanpur District Magistrate (DM) Vishak G.

Kanpur DM on Wednesday visited Zika virus-affected areas in the district and directed officials to create separate wards for patients affected with the vector-borne disease in three hospitals in the district.

Earlier in the day, the Central government extended assistance to nine states and union territories with a higher caseload of dengue infection sending high-level teams to support them in public health measures for control and management of the infection.

This comes in accordance with the directions of the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya during the review meeting on the dengue situation held on November 1 in Delhi.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday, the states/UTs where the Centre has rushed its teams are Haryana, Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir.

The ministry informed that a higher number of cases in some states were reported in October this year as compared to a number of cases during the same period in the previous year."A total of 15 states/UTs are reporting their maximum cases in the current year. These states contribute 86 per cent of the country's total dengue cases till October 31," read the release.

A total of 1,16,991 dengue cases are being reported by states and UTs across the country, it added.

The ministry informed that the high-level teams are asked to assist and support states to mount an effective public health response. In addition, they also need to report on the status of vector control, availability of kits and medicines, early detection, availability and use of insecticides, the status of anti-larval and anti-adult vector control measures etc.

Earlier on Monday, Mandaviya held a review meeting in Delhi over the management of dengue cases, wherein he directed health officials to help the states in the matter.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor