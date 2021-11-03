Dengue outbreak: Centre rushes teams to 9 states, UTs

The Union Health Ministry has rushed high-level teams to nine states, union territories reporting high caseload of dengue to support them in public health measures for control and management of the infection, a press release issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Wednesday.

According to the release, these states, UTs include Haryana, Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, Union Health Minister Mansukh Madaviya had directed the health ministry officials to extend help to all the States, UTs having high dengue caseloads.

A total of 1,16,991 dengue cases are being reported by states and UTs across the country.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor