Dengue Outbreak in 9 States of country; Ministry of Health sends special team

The country has seen a decline in the cases of coronavirus in the last few days. Now another crisis has followe after corona. This is because the dengue outbreak is on the rise in some states of the country. Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday sent central teams of experts to nine states and union territories in the wake of the dengue outbreak. The teams will work to provide technical guidance along with public health measures related to dengue outbreaks.

Haryana, Punjab, Kerala, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir have the highest number of dengue patients. Therefore, the Ministry of Health has decided to send a central team of experts. The teams include officials from the National Center for Disease Control and the Mosquito-borne Disease Control Program. Letters have been sent to the Director General of Health Services and Principal Secretaries (Health) of 9 States and Union Territories.

The authority has decided to deploy central teams to help state governments by providing technical guidance along with public health measures to combat the dengue outbreak, the letter said. Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday directed the Union Health Secretary to identify the states with the highest number of dengue patients and send a team of experts. The Health Minister reviewed the dengue situation in Delhi for control and management of the disease. So far this year, more than 1,530 dengue patients have been diagnosed in Delhi. Of these, about 1,200 cases were reported in October. Which is the highest number this month in the last four years.

Over the last few days, the number of dengue and malaria patients in the capital Delhi has been increasing rapidly. At the same time, the death toll has risen further, raising concerns. Dengue has claimed five lives in the last week, bringing the death toll in Delhi from one to six. The number of new dengue patients also rose to 531 last week. Since then the total number of patients has gone up to 1537. Chikungunya patients, including dengue and malaria, are also on the rise.