Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seizes 155 kg Hashish smuggled from Nepal

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in two different cases in October this year seized 155 kg of Hashish which had been smuggled into India from Nepal and was being transported to the hinterland, Ministry of Finance informed on Tuesday.

Three accused have been arrested in the said cases.

In the first case on October 7, DRI officers intercepted a car on the Hapur-Meerut road, and on a thorough examination, seized 85 kg of high-quality Hashish which had been ingeniously concealed in a specially built cavity under the boot of the car, the ministry informed.

Two persons, including the owner of the vehicle, were arrested.

Further, in the second case on October 29, the DRI officers seized 70 kg of high-quality Hashish, concealed in a specially created cavity, from a pickup truck in Ramraj town of Uttar Pradesh near Bijnor.

"The delivery of the hashish had been made to a dealer who was arrested along with the drugs. The person arrested is a history-sheeter and had been arrested earlier by Uttar Pradesh (STF) in a case involving seizure of 55 kg Hashish in 2018," the ministry further informed.

( With inputs from ANI )

