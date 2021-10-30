DMRC gets 'Best Passenger Service and Satisfaction' award

New Delhi, Oct 30 The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has bagged the award for excellence in urban transport for its "Best Passenger Service and Satisfaction".

"We are delighted to inform you that Delhi Metro is conferred with the 'Award for Excellence in Urban Transport' by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs under the category 'Metro Rail with the Best Passenger Services and Satisfaction," the DMRC tweeted on Friday night.

DMRC Managing Director Mangu Singh received the award from Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri at the 14th Urban Mobility India (UMI) Conference 2021 in Delhi.

"Very happy and proud to receive this award for Metro Rail with best passenger services and satisfaction on behalf of DMRC at MoHUA's 14th Urban Mobility India awards. Public satisfaction and safety has always been the core of Arvind Kejriwal model of governance," Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot tweeted.

Delhi has bagged the award for excellence in urban transport under the "Best Non-Motorized Transport" category for its Chandini Chowk redevelopment project by the Centre on Friday.

"Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain was felicitated with the honour in the category of the city with the best non-motorised transport system by Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri," a statement issued by Delhi government read.

"The Chandni Chowk redevelopment project has been honored by the Government of India. This has come true only because of the vision and leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Congratulations to the entire team working behind this project," Jain said.

Other cities who have made it to the list are Surat for the best public transport, Indore for the city with the most innovative financing mechanism, Kochi for the most sustainable transport system and Nashik for the best record of public Involvement in its transport planning.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor