Drugs-on-cruise case: NCB SIT team summons Aryan Khan, others for questioning

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) summoned Aryan Khan, who was granted bail in the drugs-on-cruise case, for questioning in connection with drugs-on-cruise-case on Sunday, the central law enforcement and intelligence agency said.

The agency has already summoned Arbaaz Merchant and Achit Kumar for questioning in connection with the case. Both reached the NCB office today.

On Saturday, Deputy Director-General Sanjay Kumar Singh heading the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Narcotics Control Bureau Headquarters said that a fair and impartial investigation will be done in the six cases taken over by his team from NCB Mumbai including the drugs-on-cruise case.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals and Aryan Khan, have been arrested so far in the case.

( With inputs from ANI )

