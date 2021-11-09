Drugs-on-cruise case: NCB vigilance team questions Prabhakar Sail for over 10 hours

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) vigilance team, led by NCB Deputy Director General Gyaneshwar Singh has questioned Prabhakar Sail, a witness in the drugs-on-cruise case, to record his statement in the alleged payoff in the case.

Speaking to media personnel here, NCB Deputy Director General Gyaneshwar Singh said, "Prabhakar Sail appeared before NCB's vigilance team (in Mumbai) today for questioning which started at 2 pm (of November 8) and ended at 12:20 am (of November 9). We will again start the questioning in the morning."

Earlier on Monday, Singh had informed that the NCB vigilance team is inspecting several locations in connection with the drugs-on-cruise case.

NCB vigilance team, led by Gyaneshwar Singh had arrived in Mumbai on Monday morning.

Gyaneshwar Singh is heading the Special Enquiry Team (SET) which has been constituted to probe allegations against NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede in the drugs-on-cruise case.

Sail, who is the personal bodyguard of Kiran Gosavi and also a witness in the Mumbai cruise ship raid case, levelled allegations of corruption against Gosavi and NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede.

( With inputs from ANI )

