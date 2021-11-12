Dummugudem Maoist case of Telangana: NIA chargesheets 7 naxals for planning attack on security personnel

Top members of banned CPI (Maoist) outfit including Madvi Hidma, Koyyada Sambaiah and Madakam Kosi hatched a criminal conspiracy, along with overground workers (OGWs) to wage war against the democratically elected government by carrying out an attack on security personnel, says NIA charge sheet in Dummugudem Maoist case of Telangana.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed the charge sheet against seven naxals and conspirators in the case.

The charge sheet further revealed that the "underground members of CPI (Maoist) involved in procuring huge quantities of explosives, steel pipes, steel billas and iron plates, lathe machine and other logistic items multiple times through OGWs for preparing Improvised Explosive Device (IED), bombs, land mines, and other indigenous weapons".

Further, the charge sheet mentions, Madvi Hidma and his cadres used to provide huge amounts of money to the OGWs to procure the same. In the charge sheet, the NIA also revealed that the OGWs, in February this year, procured "explosive materials including 500 kgs of booster, 400 gelatin sticks, 400 electric detonators, 5,500 non-electric detonators and other material and machinery fraudulently from licensed firms in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana."

"These materials were transported through vehicles disguised as those of forest department and delivered the same to Hidma and other Maoists at Telangana-Chhattisgarh borders area," revealed the charge sheet filed before a special NIA court in Hyderabad under charges of various sections of Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosive Substances Act.

The four arrested and three absconding accused persons are Muthu Nagaraju (37), Kommarajula Kanukaiah (31), Sura Saraiah (37), Madvi Hidma, the Commander of first Battalion People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) of CPI (Maoist), Koyyada Sambaiah (49), Telangana State Committee Member and Secretary of Badradri Kothagudem-East Godavari (DK-EG) Divisional Committee of banned CPI (Maoist) Outfit, Madakam Kosi (26), Commander of Cherla Area Committee (Dalam) and Vallepu Swamy (43).

The case was originally registered on February 18, 2021, at Dummugudem Police Station in Badradri Kothagudem District in Telangana. The NIA re-registered the case on May 2 this year.

( With inputs from ANI )

