Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hits Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang
By ANI | Published: October 30, 2021 01:22 PM2021-10-30T13:22:43+5:302021-10-30T13:30:08+5:30
An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale hit near Tawang of Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday noon.
The National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed that the earthquake took place at a depth of 20 kilometres and 55 kilometres East of Tawang.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 30-10-2021, 12:44:05 IST, Lat: 27.54 and Long: 92.44, Depth: 20 Km, Location: 55km E of Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh," NCS tweeted.
More details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
