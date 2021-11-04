Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hits Manipur's Moirang

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale hit near Moirang of Manipur on Thursday morning.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 52 kilometres and 57 kilometres South-Southeast of Moirang.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 04-11-2021, 06:00:55 IST, Lat: 24.02 & Long: 94.00, Depth: 52 Km ,Location: 57km SSE of Moirang, Manipur, India," NCS tweeted.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor