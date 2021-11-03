Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hits J-K's Gulmarg
By ANI | Published: November 3, 2021 06:53 AM2021-11-03T06:53:54+5:302021-11-03T07:05:07+5:30
An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale hit near Gulmarg of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday morning.
An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale hit near Gulmarg of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday morning.
The National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres and 227 kilometres North of Gulmarg.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 03-11-2021, 05:57:06 IST, Lat: 36.09 & Long: 74.29, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 227km N of Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir, India," NCS tweeted.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app