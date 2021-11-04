Earthquake of magnitude 3.7 hits Assam's Tezpur

An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale hit Assam's Tezpur on Thursday morning, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake was felt around 10.19 am at a depth of 25 kilometres.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.7, Occurred on 04-11-2021, 10:19:08 IST, Lat: 26.59 & Long: 92.44, Depth: 25 Km, Location: 35km WSW of Tezpur, Assam", tweeted NCS.

( With inputs from ANI )

