An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale hit Assam's Tezpur on Thursday morning, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

Earthquake of magnitude 3.7 hits Assam's Tezpur

The earthquake was felt around 10.19 am at a depth of 25 kilometres.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.7, Occurred on 04-11-2021, 10:19:08 IST, Lat: 26.59 & Long: 92.44, Depth: 25 Km, Location: 35km WSW of Tezpur, Assam", tweeted NCS.

