Earthquake of magnitude 3.7 hits Assam's Tezpur
By ANI | Published: November 4, 2021 11:05 AM2021-11-04T11:05:48+5:302021-11-04T11:15:02+5:30
An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale hit Assam's Tezpur on Thursday morning, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
The earthquake was felt around 10.19 am at a depth of 25 kilometres.
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.7, Occurred on 04-11-2021, 10:19:08 IST, Lat: 26.59 & Long: 92.44, Depth: 25 Km, Location: 35km WSW of Tezpur, Assam", tweeted NCS.
( With inputs from ANI )
