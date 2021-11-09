Earthquake of Magnitude 4.4 hits Himachal's Kinnaur

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter Scale occurred today at 4:27 PM at Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, said National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

Police administration, relief and rescue teams have been alerted in the earthquake-affected area.

Further details are awaited.

