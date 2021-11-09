Earthquake of Magnitude 4.4 hits Himachal's Kinnaur
By ANI | Published: November 9, 2021 05:56 PM2021-11-09T17:56:22+5:302021-11-09T18:05:21+5:30
An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter Scale occurred today at 4:27 PM at Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, said National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
Police administration, relief and rescue teams have been alerted in the earthquake-affected area.
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
