By ANI | Published: November 8, 2021 08:24 AM2021-11-08T08:24:41+5:302021-11-08T08:35:07+5:30

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale hit Manipur's Ukhrul on Monday morning, said National Center for Seismology (NCS).

Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 hits Manipur's Ukhrul

The tremors were felt around 7:48 am at a depth of 70 kilometres.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 08-11-2021, 07:48:34 IST, Lat: 24.66 & Long: 94.95, Depth: 70 Km, Location: 56km ESE of Ukhrul, Manipur, India," NSC tweeted.

Earlier in the day, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale jolted Southeast of Portblair.

( With inputs from ANI )

