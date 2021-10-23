Eastern Air Command Chief reviews operational situation, security during visit to three air force stations in Assam

Air Officer Commanding (AOC) in-Chief of Eastern Air Command, Air Marshal Dilip Kumar Patnaik along with Air Force Wives Welfare Association (AFWWA) Regional, President Anuradha Patnaik visited Air Force Stations in Chabua, Dinjan and Mohanbari in Assam.

The Air Marshal also visited the Advance Landing Ground (ALG) at Pasighat in his three days visit started from October 21, where he reviewed the infrastructure of ALG and interacted with the air warriors, read the press release issued by the PRO Defence.

During his visit to the three Air Force stations, the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief was briefed about the current operational situation, prevailing security scenario and the preparedness of the Stations.

He was briefed on the ongoing modern infrastructure development projects aimed at enhancing the combat potential of the bases, it added.

The Air Marshal addressed and interacted with the station personnel at all the bases and directed them to maintain high standards of operational readiness and security awareness.

As per the release, he emphasized the importance of keeping plans and procedures in place to face any challenge at short notice.

He conveyed his appreciation of the steps taken by all bases in the fight against COVID-19 and urged all personnel to take appropriate precautions to stay safe from a potential third wave of COVID-19, it said.

( With inputs from ANI )

