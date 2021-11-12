ED attaches assets worth Rs 78L of Sant Singh under PMLA

Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached assets worth Rs 78,96,700 of Sant Singh under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) in a forgery and cheating case by Seabird International Pvt. Ltd, the agency said on Friday.

The attached assets are in the form of land measuring 10.99 acres in Village - Chaurpur, Samrala and Ludhiana.

ED initiated an investigation on the basis of two FIRs registered by the Punjab Police against Pirtpal Singh and Gurinder Singh under sections 472, 473, 384, 420, and 120B of IPC and 30 of Arms Act, 1959.

In the FIRs, it was alleged that both the accused persons used fake and forged documents to obtain VISA for non-eligible candidates. Proceeds of Crime (POC) to the tune of Rs. 7.56 crore have been quantified.

Movable/Immovable properties worth Rs 6.92 crore has already been attached, which was subsequently confirmed by Adjudicating Authority.

"With this present attachment total attachment has reached to Rs 7.71 Crore. Prosecution Complaint against M/s Seabird International Pvt. Ltd, Pirtpal Singh and Gurinder Singh was filed and cognizance was taken by the Special Court on 23.06.2020," said the release.

Proceeds of crime have been deposited into the account of Sant Singh, uncle of accused Gurinder Singh. Students, who were desirous of going abroad, had paid an amount of Rs. 78,96,700 to Sant Singh, which is nothing but part of proceeds of crime generated by Seabird International Pvt. Ltd. and its directors i.e. Gurinder Singh and Pirtpal Singh.

Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

