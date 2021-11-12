ED attaches properties worth Rs 18.14cr of Unitech Ltd owners

New Delhi, Nov 12 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said it has provisionally attached assets worth Rs 18.14 crore belonging to Unitech Ltd owners Ajay Chandra and Sanjay Chandra.

The attached properties include a Multiplex in Gurugram, six commercial properties in Gurugram and Lucknow and 24 bank accounts.

These assets are in the name of M/s Enova Facility Management Services Private Limited and M/s FNM property Services Private Limited which are proxy or benami entities of Chandras, the financial probe agency said.

The ED initiated money-laundering investigation on the basis of various FIRs filed by homebuyers against Unitech Group and its promoters by Delhi Police and CBI etc.

Total Proceeds of Crime detected by ED, in this case, is Rs 7,638.43 crore.

An investigation by ED revealed has that these two proxy entities were managed by Chandras through their close confidants and the assets attached were acquired from the Proceeds of Crime diverted from Unitech Group. With this attachment, the total attachment, in this case, has reached Rs 690.66 Crore.

Three persons have been arrested in this case. Further investigation is in process.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor