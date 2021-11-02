Education Minister Pradhan reviews reopening of schools, Covid vaccination status of teachers

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday reviewed the COVID-19 vaccination status of teachers across the country and the reopening of schools.

He also reviewed the vaccination status in the skilling ecosystem.

"Reviewed the vaccination progress of teaching and non-teaching personnel of schools, institutions and skill centres associated with the education and skilling ecosystem," Pradhan tweeted.

As per the press note released by the Ministry of Education, Pradhan has been regularly monitoring the vaccination of teaching staff and non-teaching staff to ensure enabling environment for schools to move towards reopening.

"With rapid vaccination at scale in the country, we are looking at a future with restored normalcy and vibrancy in our schools and other educational and skilling institutions," he tweeted.

"As on date, a majority of states have already opened the schools for all the classes. Over 92 per cent of teaching staff have been vaccinated. In the institutions under Central Government, over 96 per cent of teaching staff have been vaccinated," reads the press note.

( With inputs from ANI )

