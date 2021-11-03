Electric floor plates at multi-level parking fall in Green Park, cause damage to cars

By ANI | Published: November 3, 2021 12:34 AM2021-11-03T00:34:22+5:302021-11-03T00:45:01+5:30

Electrically-operated floor plates at multi-level parking in Green Park fell on Tuesday, causing damage to some cars at the spot.

Electric floor plates at multi-level parking fall in Green Park, cause damage to cars | Electric floor plates at multi-level parking fall in Green Park, cause damage to cars

Electric floor plates at multi-level parking fall in Green Park, cause damage to cars

Next

Electrically-operated floor plates at multi-level parking in Green Park fell on Tuesday, causing damage to some cars at the spot.

As per Delhi Police, no injuries have been reported in the incident.

The multi-level parking is currently blocked and no entry is permitted till complete technical inspection is done.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app