Electric floor plates at multi-level parking fall in Green Park, cause damage to cars
By ANI | Published: November 3, 2021 12:34 AM2021-11-03T00:34:22+5:302021-11-03T00:45:01+5:30
Electrically-operated floor plates at multi-level parking in Green Park fell on Tuesday, causing damage to some cars at the spot.
Electrically-operated floor plates at multi-level parking in Green Park fell on Tuesday, causing damage to some cars at the spot.
As per Delhi Police, no injuries have been reported in the incident.
The multi-level parking is currently blocked and no entry is permitted till complete technical inspection is done.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app