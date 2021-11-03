Electric floor plates at multi-level parking fall in Green Park, cause damage to cars

Electrically-operated floor plates at multi-level parking in Green Park fell on Tuesday, causing damage to some cars at the spot.

As per Delhi Police, no injuries have been reported in the incident.

The multi-level parking is currently blocked and no entry is permitted till complete technical inspection is done.

( With inputs from ANI )

