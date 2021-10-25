Encounter breaks out between security forces and Naxals near Telangana-Chhattisgarh border

An encounter broke out between Mulugu district police, Greyhounds and Naxals at Venkatapur near the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border.

An operation is underway by the security forces.

"Number of Naxal casualties gunned down will be communicated once the operation is done," said Mulugu SP.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

