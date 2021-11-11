Encounter breaks out in Delhi's Bawana area, one injured
By ANI | Published: November 11, 2021 08:46 AM2021-11-11T08:46:41+5:302021-11-11T08:55:07+5:30
An encounter broke out between police officials and Rajesh Bawania's gang associate in the Bawana area of the national capital on Thursday morning.
As per information shared by police, one person has been injured in the encounter which is underway.
More details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
