Enough coal stock at power generation plant: Power Minister RK Singh

Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy R K Singh on Monday said there is enough coal stock at power generation companies across the country.

Speaking in a press conference here in the national capital, Singh said, "There is nothing to worry about the coal crisis and low stock, as power plants in the country have more than 8 million tonnes of coal."

Singh further stressed the timely payments by the distribution companies to the plants.

The Minister further informed that a committee of Ministry of Coal, Ministry of Railway, and Ministry of Power meet twice a week to review the stock of coal. "A committee is also set up in the Power Ministry under Joint secretary and we are monitoring the situations," he added.

On October 9, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi claiming that there is a coal shortage situation that has affected the power generation plants supplying power to NCT and requested him to intervene in the matter.

Following this, the Ministry of Coal reassured the country that ample coal is available in the country to meet the demand for power plants.

( With inputs from ANI )

