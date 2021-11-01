Ex-boyfriend threatens to make 'sex chat' viral, woman dies by suicide

In Gandhinagar, a young woman ended her life by hanging herself on Monday. According to reports, she took this step when her ex-boyfriend repeatedly threatened to make her sex chat viral in a group of friends. Mansa police registered a case of the woman's death. The 23-year-old had graduated from a college in Gandhinagar. On Monday, she committed suicide at her home. Her father had gone to the hospital for treatment of his nephew at this time.

The girl has been cremated and police have not been notified of her death. Because her father feared for his reputation in society. After reading her diary, the girl's father understood the reason behind her suicide. She had written in her diary that Rushi Patel, a resident of Naradipur village in Gandhinagar, was threatening to post sex chats in a group of her friends. The two had broken up sometime back. According to The Times of India, the boy wanted to get back in the relationship with her again.

The girl further wrote that he was threatening that he would kill himself and would blame her for forcing him to do so. As a result, she decided to end her life on her own. That is what her father said in his police complaint.