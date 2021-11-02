Ex-employee arrested for creating fake website to cheat customers

New Delhi, Nov 2 A former employee of logistics company Aggarwal Packers and Movers Ltd has been arrested for allegedly creating a fake website of the company and cheating its customers, police said on Tuesday.

According to the cyber branch, "A case was registered after group president of Aggarwal Packers and Movers Ltd reported that some unknown person has created a fake website using the brand's name and was cheating his customers, who easily believed them to be the real company."

During the investigation it was found that an ex-employee of the company named Deepak used to download the data of customers from the company's computer with the help of his Gmail ID.

"He used to send the data of the customers in excel form to his associate Ashish Singh. Deepak received a sum of Rs 18,000 every month from Ashish in his Axis Bank Account in lieu of the transfer of data," Police said.

With the help of technical surveillance, Police apprehended co-accused Ashish Singh (35) from his village, who during interrogation, confessed to his involvement in the case.

"The accused Ashish used to receive data of customers from accused Deepak Goel on his e-mail and WhatsApp and transferred the said data to co-accused Suresh. Co-accused Suresh used to sell the said data to either some rival company or to fraudsters and eventually accused Ashish used to receive a sum of Rs 3,000 for each customer data via bank transfer. Accused Ashish after keeping a fixed commission, used to send money to Deepak Goel," the police added.

One i-Phone 7 used in the offence has been recovered from Ashish's possession. He has been arrested under appropriate sections of the law.

