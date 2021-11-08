Ex-wrestling champion shot dead in UP

Baghpat (UP), Nov 8 Sandeep Sharma, a former wrestling champion, was allegedly shot dead by miscreants in Chhaprauli area of Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district.

The family of the deceased alleged that he was murdered by his former business partner who was asking for more share, which Sharma had refused to give.

According to the family, he had received a phone call following which he left home on Saturday night.

few minutes later, the family was informed that Sharma was shot by miscreants.

Mahesh Sharma, the victim's father, said: "My son got married in Delhi and was visiting home for Diwali. He won a bronze medal at state level wrestling competition years ago in Meerut district, and later quit the sport. He had some dispute with his business partner."

Baghpat SP Neeraj Kumar Jadoun said a team has been set up to arrest the accused and they will be caught soon.

Meanwhile, local villagers gathered at the police station on Sunday and staged a demonstration demanding immediate arrest of the accused.

