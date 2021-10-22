FACT CHECK! Centre giving Rs 4000 to everyone under Pradhan Mantri Ramban Suraksha Yojana?

The country is currently facing covid crisis. Meanwhile, numerous messages on social media are constantly going viral. Often not all of these messages are true but some of the messages are rumors. In such cases, it is very important to check the authenticity of such false messages before sending them to others. One such message is currently going viral on social media. In it, the government has said that it will give Rs 4,000 to the people under a new scheme. The central government launched a scheme called Pradhan Mantri Ramban Suraksha Yojana. After registering in the scheme, all the people will be given assistance of Rs 4,000, the message said.

The government has not come up with any such plan and the website that gives such misinformation is completely false and fake. So you are urged to be careful. It has also warned people. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has alerted the public. People are being deceived by making fake messages in the name of Modi government. You are told not to be fooled by such messages. According to a tweet from PIB Fact Check, a fake website claims that the Modi government will pay Rs 4,000.

The central government does not run any such scheme. Therefore, this fraud is going on in the name of the central government. People have been warned to beware of this scam. So you too should stay away from it and never share your personal information, especially bank account details, on such fake websites. The incidence of fraud is increasing rapidly during the Corona outbreak. This is one way to cheat through a fake website. PIB Fact Check also shared a screenshot of the fake website on its Twitter handle.



