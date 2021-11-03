Fake currency notes with face value of Rs 24 lakh seized in Madhya Pradesh, 2 held

The Kasrawad Police in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district arrested two persons on Wednesday for printing fake currency and also seized fake notes with a face value of over Rs 24 lakh.

"Kasrawad Police had received information that a vehicle from Gujarat had left for Indore with fake notes. Acting on this, the police caught both the accused. During checking, the police found fake notes worth 24 lakhs with them," Siddharth Choudhary, Superintendent of Police (SP) Khargone said.

The Khargone SP further said that during interrogation, the accused said they were from Gujarat.

"Police raided the house of the accused and found a printer and a cutter. Also, during the interrogation, the accused said that their network is spread in Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh," Khargone SP said.

An investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

