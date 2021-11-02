Families disapprove missed call couple's marriage, woman rushes straight to police station

A man fell in love with a woman only because of a missed call. A viral video shows a couple getting married. There are many people present there with this couple. The video is being widely shared on social media. The two fell in love over a missed call. But there was opposition to marriage from theirhome. So the woman reached police station. This happened in Muzaffarpur, Bihar.

After hearing the girl's complaint, the police called both the families. Tried to convince their families. After much effort, both families were convinced for marriage. The marriage then took place. The video of this unique wedding is currently going viral on social media.