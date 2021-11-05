Farmers show black flags to BJP MP as he arrives for Hisar event

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Ram Chander Jangra was shown black flags by farmers when he arrived for an event at Narnaund in Haryana's Hisar.

Farmers protested on his arrival at the event and vandalised his car.

"They are ending the feeling of brotherhood in Haryana and creating social barriers. The Supreme Court has stayed the farm laws for 1.5 yrs. Why are they protesting?" Jangra said.

( With inputs from ANI )

