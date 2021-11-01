Final report on Odisha teacher murder case to be submitted to JP Nadda soon: BJP MP Sunita Duggal

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sunita Duggal said on Sunday that the three-member team formed by party chief JP Nadda to investigate the killing of a teacher in Odisha's Kalahandi district will submit its report to the BJP chief soon.

The team was constituted Nadda on October 26 to investigate into the case.

"A final report for the case will be given to President Nadda ji soon. Me, Women Wing President Vanithi Srinivasan and Rupa Mitra had gone to Odisha and we tried to understand the ground reality. We went to the victim's house, where her body was buried after being chopped into pieces. We also went to the Titlagarh Police Station from where the accused escaped and met the Superintendent of Police. Besides that, we also talked to the parents of the victim and other locals," said Duggal.

Duggal alleged that the Odisha government was not serious about women in the state and cited a National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report to point out that the state was in the second position all over India with regards to crime against women.

"For last 4-5 years, crime against women has gone up by 26 per cent but the conviction rate is only 9.2 per cent. It is clear that the law and order there is not working properly and the name of Minister of State Dibya Shankar Mishra has come in the case. We think that an investigation by CBI needs to be done for this case. Centre has taken cognizance of it and has set up a team," she added.

The MP said that the team had also talked to the family of the victim and they wanted tough punishment for the guilty.

She said, "We have noticed a lot of things minutely. Minister of State used to visit the college regularly and a lot of money was given through the college via MLA funds and also the fact that the minister also has a strong connection with the accused. The way things are coming out and if they are investigated, it will be known if there is a big conspiracy in this case. Children and other school teachers are silent possibly due to some pressure and if there is an investigation, it can be found out that what is truly going on."

She slammed the state government for not providing help to the ailing mother of the victim. ''They have not said a word for the victim and her family even though the region is in the constituency of the Minister of State, Home," she added.

She said that the woman's wing of BJP, especially the Odisha team is participating in protests against the government and is demanding a CBI probe into the matter, financial help and rehabilitation for the family of the victim and the resignation of the minister of state. On October 8, a partially burnt body of 24-year old Mamita Meher was found by the Odisha police from a dug-up pit near a sports stadium in Kalahandi. The teacher, who lived in Turikela tehsil in the Balangir district and taught in school in the Mahalinga area of the district, had gone missing.

( With inputs from ANI )

