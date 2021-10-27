FIR against Rajasthan school teacher for celebratory post on Pakistan's cricket victory against India

An FIR has been registered against a school teacher in Rajasthan's Udaipur for a celebratory WhatsApp post status after Pakistan's victory against India in Sunday's T20 World Cup match.

According to the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Udaipur Mahendra Parik, the FIR has been registered at the Amba Mata Police Station.

"An FIR under section 153 B of the IPC (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national-integration) at Amba Mata Police Station in Udaipur," Parik said.

The matter came into the light when the WhatsApp post of the teacher, Nafisa Atari, went viral on social media.

In the post, Atari had shared an image of Pakistani players with the text, "Jeet gaye, we won". When one of the parents asked her whether she supported Pakistan, Nafisa replied in the affirmative with a 'Yes'.

After screenshots of the teacher's status on WhatsApp spread, the school management expelled her.

After being sacked, she put out a video message where she apologised and claimed her post was taken "out of context".

Atari said during the match, her family was divided into two teams, and each team supported one side. As her team was supporting Pakistan, she posted the status on the messaging app WhatsApp.

She said, "One of the parents who was on my contact list asked if I support Pakistan. I said yes. I thought it was a joke as there was an emoji at the end of the message."

Nafisa further claimed she was a patriot and could not ever support Pakistan.

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) workers on Wednesday reached the school campus and hoisted the national flag to show their protest.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor