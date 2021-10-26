Fire breaks out at Delhi's Old Seelampuri building; 4 dead
As many as four people were found dead after a fire broke out on the top floor of the three-storey building in the Old Seemapuri area of the national capital on Tuesday morning, Delhi Police said.
The deceased have been identified as Hauri Lal, Reena, Ashu and Radhika.
Fire department personnel managed to bring the blaze under control and four fire tenders were pressed into service.
Further details awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
