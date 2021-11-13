Fire erupts in a bogie of Taj Express en route from New Delhi to Jhansi
Fire erupted in a bogie of Taj Express in Haryana's Asaoti railway station, while the train was en route from New Delhi to Jhansi on Saturday morning.
A local fire fighting official present at the spot said, "We saw smoke rising in a bogie. The train was stopped at Asaoti railway station in Haryana."
Fire dousing operations are underway.
More details are awaited.
