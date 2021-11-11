Fisheries Department generates employment through Trout farming in J-K's Rajouri

Jammu and Kashmir government's Fisheries Department is helping the unemployed youth with employment opportunities by providing Trout fish farms in Rajouri district's Thanamandi.

Under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) scheme, the unemployed youth of the Rajouri district have started self-employed units of Trout fish in cold regions like Thanamandi in the Rajouri district.

"We have undertaken this project for the last six to seven months. The cultivation of Trout fish is benefiting us," said Salma Kouser, fish cultivator.

"For unemployed people, fish cultivation can be a source of employment. We train people about how to cultivate Trout fish. This year, many people turned up. Through the cultivation of Trout fish, people can have a good source of income. We cover this under the PMMSY scheme," said Munish Sharma, Assistant Director, Fisheries department, Rajouri district.

( With inputs from ANI )

