Five burnt alive as bus catches fire in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Nov 10 At least five persons were charred to death when a bus they were travelling in caught fire after colliding with a trolley at the Jodhpur National Highway in Barmer district on Wednesday, police said.

Dense fumes could be seen emanating from the burning vehicle, eyewitnesses said.

Police and fire brigade team rushed to the site and efforts were on to douse the flames and rescue the passengers.

Recounting the horror, a survivor said that the trolley was coming from the wrong side and rammed into the bus carrying 20 to 25 passengers.

Around 10 to 12 passengers were rescued and rushed to hospital.

Officials said that the exact number of casualties can be ascertained only after the fire is put out.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor