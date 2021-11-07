Five minors detained, two arrested for robbery in Delhi's Mangolpuri

Two men on Sunday were arrested while five minors were detained for robbing Rs 25,000 cash and jewellery from a house in Delhi's Mangolpuri on the day of Diwali at knifepoint, said the police.

According to the police, two knives used in the crime and Rs 4,500 cash were recovered from the two arrested men. The two accused have been identified as Harsh and Rohan.

According to the complainant, Geeta, on November 4 at about 10 pm, four people armed with knives entered their house just as her family had completed the Diwali Puja. While three of the robbers pointed their knives at the woman and her daughters, the fourth accused entered another room and took away Rs 20,000, a gold chain, a necklace set, a pooja thali, one small purse of her daughter containing various documents and Rs 5,000.

The robbers before fleeing threatened them with dire consequences if they tried to lodge a complaint with the police.

The complainant's daughter alleged that she saw three more boys running through the street with the four boys who left their house after committing the crime.

Based on the woman's complaint, a case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, said the police.

A raid was conducted by the police on Sunday and two of the accused were caught who confessed to their crimes and were arrested.

As per the police, on sustained questioning, they disclosed that a plan was hatched by them with their five associates who were waiting to meet them at Bapu Park in Mangolpuri.

Police personnel nabbed the five boys from Bapu Park. On enquiry, all of them were found to be children in conflict with the law (CCL) and they have been apprehended.

( With inputs from ANI )

