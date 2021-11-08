Former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar awarded Padma Bhushan posthumously

Former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar was awarded the Padma Bhushan posthumously on Monday. The award was received by his son Utpal Parrikar.

The Central government had announced the names of Padma Awardees in January 2020. But due to COVID-19 protocols, the award was distributed on Monday.

Manohar Parrikar, who was Goa's Chief Minister and also a Defence Minister, succumbed to his illness on March 17, 2019.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor