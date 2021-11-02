Former Kerala CM Achutanandan currently in ICU, diagnosed with acute gastroenteritis

Former Kerala Chief Minister and Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader VS Achuthanandan is being monitored in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after being diagnosed with Acute Gastroenteritis followed by dyselectrolemia and altered renal function.

"Former Chief Minister, VS Achutanandan, 98 years was admitted to Shree Utharadom Thirunal Hospital, Pattom on October 31, 2021. He has been diagnosed with acute gastroenteritis followed by dyselectrolemia and altered renal function. He is being closely monitored in the ICU," said a statement from the medical superintendent of the hospital.

( With inputs from ANI )

