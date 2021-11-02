Former Union Minister Buta Singh's son Arvinder Singh passes away

Arvinder Singh, son of Former Union Minister Buta Singh and a former MLA, passed away on Monday due to a cardiac arrest.

His last rites will be performed today at Delhi's Lodhi crematorium, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee informed.

"Shocked to hear about the untimely demise of my colleague and friend Arvinder Singh. He worked tirelessly for his constituency. He will be missed," senior Congress leader Pawan Khera tweeted.

The 56-year-old is survived by his wife and two children.

Arvinder was formerly an elected Congress MLA from Deoli reserved constituency in Delhi in 2008.

( With inputs from ANI )

