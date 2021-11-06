Founder of Ideal Ice Cream Shibaroor Kamath passes away in Manguluru

Founder of the famous Ideal Ice Cream brand, Shibaroor Prabhakar Kamath, passed away Saturday morning. He was injured in an accident on October 29 and was under treatment at a private hospital in the city.

Shibaroor Prabhakar Kamath was fondly called 'Pabba Maam'. In the 1970s, he started the firecrackers business. In 1975, he opened Ideal's Parlour at Market Road with 14 flavours. In a decade, the Ideal brand got popular in Mangaluru. It got recognition as Ideal is a tourist brand. People started to come to Mangaluru from different places to taste ideal ice cream.

Ideal Ice cream has four exclusive outlets in Mangaluru.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor