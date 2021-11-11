Four dead after roof in coal mine collapsed in Telangana's Mancherial

As many as four workers lost their lives after a roof in a coal mine collapsed on them in the Mancherial district of Telangana on Wednesday, police said.

According to the police, the incident took place at SRP-3 of Srirampur Singareni mine in the district.

The deceased were identified as Krishna Reddy, Lakshmaiah, Chandrasekhar and Satyanarayana, the police said.

"The body of one person was recovered and the search operations are underway," it said.

More details in the matter are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

