Four Kerala youths arrested for cryptocurrency fraud

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 8 Four Kerala youths were arrested on Monday in connection with a cryptocurrency fraud amounting Rs 100 crore.

Kannur ACP P.P. Sadanandan said the arrested persons have been identidfied as M. Riyaz, C. Shefeek, Waseem and M. Shafeeq.

The accused used to cheat investors by using the services of a Bengaluru-based website, luring them with offers of handsome returns.

Sadanandan said the police have been on the look out for the accused following a complaint filed a few months back.

During the probe, huge amount of money has been found in the personal accounts of the arrested persons.

