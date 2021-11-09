Fraudulent state govt: BJP's Dilip Ghosh hits out at West Bengal govt for not reducing VAT on petrol, diesel

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dilip Ghosh on Monday slammed the Trinamool Congress (TMC)-led government in West Bengal for not slashing the Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel and called the state government "fraudulent".

The statement comes as the BJP held protests throughout West Bengal for not reducing VAT on fuel prices.

"The Government of India has reduced taxes on petrol and diesel prices, 12 states and union territories further reduced the VAT on it. But why the West Bengal government is still not acting on it?" Ghosh tweeted.

"BJP is holding protests throughout the state to oppose this fraudulent state government," he added.

Earlier on November 3, the central government reduced the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and by Rs 10 respectively and the Finance Ministry had urged the states "to commensurately reduce" VAT on petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers.

( With inputs from ANI )

