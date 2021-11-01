Freight figures continue to maintain high momentum for Indian Railways

Indian Railways' Freight loading for October 2021 crossed last year's loading and earnings for the same period.

Indian Railways loading was 117.34 million tonnes which is 7.63 per cent higher, as compared to last year's loading for the same period (109.01 million tonnes).

In this period, Indian Railways earned Rs 12311.46 crores from freight loading which is also 18.19 per cent higher, as compared to last year's earnings for the same period (Rs 10416.60 crores), said the Ministry of Railways in a statement.

During October 2021, Indian Railways loading was 117.34 million tonnes which include 54.65 million tonnes of coal, 12.80 million tonnes of iron ore, 6.30 million tonnes of foodgrains, 4.18 million tonnes of fertilizers, 3.97 million tonnes of mineral oil and 7.37 million tonnes of cement (excluding clinker).

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor