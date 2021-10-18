Goa education dept declares special holiday for Eid on Oct 19
By ANI | Published: October 18, 2021 04:27 PM2021-10-18T16:27:23+5:302021-10-18T16:35:16+5:30
Goa education department has declared a special holiday on October 19 on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad Un Nabi instead of October 20, said a press release on Monday.
The exams scheduled on October 19 will be rescheduled for October 20, said the release.
( With inputs from ANI )
