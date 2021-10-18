Goa education dept declares special holiday for Eid on Oct 19

Published: October 18, 2021 04:27 PM

Goa education department has declared a special holiday on October 19 on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad Un Nabi instead of October 20, said a press release on Monday.

The exams scheduled on October 19 will be rescheduled for October 20, said the release.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

