Goa education dept declares special holiday for Eid on Oct 19

Goa education department has declared a special holiday on October 19 on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad Un Nabi instead of October 20, said a press release on Monday.

The exams scheduled on October 19 will be rescheduled for October 20, said the release.

( With inputs from ANI )

