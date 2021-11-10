Goa to set up special pink force to deal with crimes against women: CM

Panaji, Nov 10 The Goa government will launch a special pink force in the state police department to tackle crimes against women, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a training programme for Deputy Superintendent of Police in Panaji, Sawant also said that the Goa Police should train themselves in aspects of crime prevention in the near future.

"I had a meeting with the Director General of Police and Superintendent of Police (Crime) on prevention of crime and discussed the precautions we need to take and adopt new initiatives especially for the safety of women. We need to do this," Sawant said.

"Home department will work on it. We will provide whatever support you require for the awareness purpose, vehicle purpose. We are thinking of creating a pink force, pink female force, specially for women, women safety. We are thinking of how to introduce this," Sawant said.

States like Kerala and Delhi have already created such pink forces within their open police department structures to emphasise on women's safety and prevention of crimes.

"The Home department will come up with several initiatives for women's safety as soon as possible," Sawant also said.

The Chief Minister also said that Goa had the highest crime detection rate in the country and urged the state police to now focus on prevention of crimes.

"We have the highest crime detection rate in the country. But we need (to focus on) prevention of crime. We need to work on prevention. No doubt, you are detecting crime. But you will say, how can we prevent crime. It is possible," the Chief Minister said.

