Govardhan, Annakut celebrated in UP's Ayodhya, Aligarh

Govardhan Puja, also known as Annakut Puja was celebrated at Siya Ram Fort, Jhunki Ghat in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. A total of 56 types of delicacies were offered to Lord Ram.

Speaking to ANI, Mahant Karuna Nidan, Siyaram Fort Jhunki Ghat Ayodhya said, "There is a tradition of preparing 56 dishes on this occasion because Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile. At that time, people used to say that the lord must have got only simple food during exile, so they decided to offer him 56 delicacies on his arrival."

Vijay Gupta, former Chairman of Ayodhya Municipality said that a large number of people thronged the fort on the occasion because restrictions were there on the entry of devotees due to the COVID-19 pandemic for the past two years.

Meanwhile, Govardhan Puja was also celebrated in Aligarh's Shri Panchayati Gaushala by preparing the shape of Govardhan with 2.5 quintals of cow dung which devotees worshipped.

"Form the past 15 years, we prepare different types of figures of Govardhan with cow dung. This year, the figure has been prepared with 2.5 quintal cow dung which has been decorated by our women's team," Krishna Gupta, Shri Panchayati Gaushala President said.

This day is commemorated as the day when Lord Krishna defeated God Indra. As described in the Bhagavata Purana, Lord Krishna gave shelter and protection to villagers of Vrindavan from torrential rains by lifting up the 'Govardhan Hill'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor