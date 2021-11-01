Government giving loan of 10 lakh on depositing Rs 1999 under Mudra Yojana?

Various schemes are implemented by the Central and State Governments to help the common man. Similarly, a beneficial scheme is being run for the benefit of the people, called PM Mudra Loan Yojana. Under this scheme, loans are made available to the people by the government. The interest rate is very low. Meanwhile, a message about the scheme is going viral.

A message about PM Mudra Loan Yojana is going viral on social media. The PM Mudra loan will be given on deposit of Rs 1999, the message said. Also, the letter, issued by the central government under the PM Mudra Yojana, claims to be a guarantee of getting a loan.

If you have received this message, check it first. Sometimes such fake messages also go viral. The government information agency PIB, which is investigating the viral message related to government schemes, has verified this. PIB Fact Check thoroughly investigated the viral message related to PM Mudra Yojana and told the truth behind it.



In a letter allegedly issued under PM Mudra Yojana, it is being claimed to provide loan on depositing ₹1999.

PIB Fact Check:

No such letter has been issued under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana.

Beware of such fraudulent attempts being done in the name of Central Government.

What is PM Mudra Yojana?

Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana is a Government of India scheme, which enables a small borrower to borrow from banks, MFIs, NBFCs for loans upto 10 lakh for non farm income generating activities. Generally, loans upto ` 10 lakh issued by banks under Micro Small Enterprises is given without collaterals.